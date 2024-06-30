Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

LMT opened at $467.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

