Webster Bank N. A. Sells 116 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

