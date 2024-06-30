Webster Bank N. A. Has $177,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,474,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $125.66 and a 52-week high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.