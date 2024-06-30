Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $3,126,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $1,870,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Shares of SWK opened at $79.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

