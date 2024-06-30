Webster Bank N. A. Sells 68 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

