Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

