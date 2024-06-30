Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $110.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

