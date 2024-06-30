Webster Bank N. A. Sells 261 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:APD opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

