Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

