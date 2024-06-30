3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.19 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.