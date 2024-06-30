Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

