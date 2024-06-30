Webster Bank N. A. Sells 9,886 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

