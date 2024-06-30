The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $164.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

