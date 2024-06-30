Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

