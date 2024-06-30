Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

