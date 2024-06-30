Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $214,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,671 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,429,000. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,095,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

