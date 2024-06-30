Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $19.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0785 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

