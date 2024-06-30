Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $302,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.20. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

