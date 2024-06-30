New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $48.79 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

