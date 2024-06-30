New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $51.49 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVT

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.