Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $67,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

