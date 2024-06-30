iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $267.99

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $267.99 and last traded at $267.48, with a volume of 54904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

