Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 22.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 103,775.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,158.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,112 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Stock Up 0.9 %

CNNE stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

