James F. Oliviero III Sells 24,610 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
