James F. Oliviero III Sells 24,610 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 369,586 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CKPT

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.