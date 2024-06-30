Alexander G. Verge Purchases 19,700 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,100.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

Journey Energy stock opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.53. Journey Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$6.11.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

