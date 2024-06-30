Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 161.9% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

