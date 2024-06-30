OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,159 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 374.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after buying an additional 777,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,912,000 after buying an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

