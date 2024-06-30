OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $241.77 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $177.10 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.18.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

