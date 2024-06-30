OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 136,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

