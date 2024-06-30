OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Timothy Plan International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 367,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 326,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 101,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

TPIF opened at $26.52 on Friday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

