OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $85.98 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

