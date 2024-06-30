OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

PLTR stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 211.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

