OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,397.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,399.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,293.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

