Webster Bank N. A. Has $11.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $553.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

