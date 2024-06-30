Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 130,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,552,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

