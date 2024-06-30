Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 174 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $182.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

