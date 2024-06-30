Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.09 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

