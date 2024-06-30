iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 900.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 297,034 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $77.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

