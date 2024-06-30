Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 900,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 568,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

