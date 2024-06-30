Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,694,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,238,000 after acquiring an additional 421,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168,236 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.