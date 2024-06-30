Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 546,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,702,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

