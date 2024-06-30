Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.60 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

