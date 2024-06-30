DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Trading 7.9% Higher

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). 7,043,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 1,673,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.69.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

