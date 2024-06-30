Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 1.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.73 and last traded at $135.48. 1,440,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,584,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $173.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

