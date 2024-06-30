Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8,861.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 444,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $91.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

