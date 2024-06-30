Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 224 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.