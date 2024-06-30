Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 1,250 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWOFree Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.27% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTWO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

XTWO opened at $48.97 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

