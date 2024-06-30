Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 3.2%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.27. 590,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,696,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

