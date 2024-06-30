Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 3.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 182,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 977,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

