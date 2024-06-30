SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 3.4%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.67 and last traded at $71.99. Approximately 2,313,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,184,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,428.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

